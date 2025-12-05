As winter settles gently over Hyderabad, another seasonal wonder quietly unfolds along India’s western coastline. Navi Mumbai, known more for business parks than birdlife, transforms into a delicate pink paradise as thousands of migratory flamingos arrive, creating one of the country’s most beautiful natural spectacles.

From November to May every year, flamingos travel from distant regions such as Iran and Gujarat to the rich wetlands of Mumbai’s coastline. The algae-filled waters of Thane Creek and its surrounding marshes offer perfect feeding grounds, drawing enormous flocks that turn the shoreline into a living painting.

At the heart of this phenomenon is the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary in Airoli, the most organized and protected location for viewing these elegant birds. Surrounded by dense mangrove forests, the sanctuary also shelters hundreds of other bird species, fish and marine life, making it a vital ecosystem and an exciting tourist attraction.

Visitors can enter the sanctuary between 9 am and 6 pm.

The entry fee is Rs.50 per person, with a guided boat safari available at Rs.500 per person.

Parking costs Rs.150 per vehicle.

The sanctuary is located at the Mangrove Forest, Coastal & Marine Biodiversity Centre, Sector 10, Diva Nagar Road, Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

Besides the sanctuary, several other hotspots across Navi Mumbai and neighbouring Mumbai offer excellent flamingo sightings. Popular viewing locations include:

TS Chanakya Birding Point, Navi Mumbai

Karave Flamingo Spot, Nerul

Bhandup Pumping Station, Mulund

Mahul Creek, Chembur

Many of these sites offer sunrise boat rides operated by local fishermen and nature guides. Early mornings remain the best time to witness feeding activity and large flocks in flight. Boat trips outside the sanctuary usually begin around 6.30 am and may cost between Rs.900 and Rs.1,500 per person, depending on the season and group size.

For Hyderabad travellers, Navi Mumbai is just a two-hour flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Mumbai, followed by a short train or taxi journey. Accommodation is easily available in Vashi, Nerul and Seawoods.

Flamingo watching is not just a sightseeing activity it is a moment of stillness in a fast world. In the quiet ripples of tidal waters and the soft blush of wings against the dawn sky, Navi Mumbai offers Hyderabad a rare natural retreat worth every mile.