Hyderabad: Weekly markets make their way into oblivion

Hyderabad: The ‘Mangal Bazaar’ or Tuesday market held at the Mangalhat near Dhoolpet in the city is now just a part of Hyderabad’s history. “Since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traders stopped conducting the bazaar. After the restrictions were lifted no one is coming here,” informed Mohsin Khan, a confectionary shop owner.

The Bazaar was held every Tuesday morning and continued till late afternoon. Second-hand stuff like tools, clothes, bicycles, radios, television, utensils and other goods were sold at the Bazaar held a little near the Mangalhat police station.

“The visitors dropped at the market due to the availability of the goods at the shops in the city easily. In fact, it was one of the oldest markets of the city,” said another trader.

An old-timer Aziz Khan from Asifnagar said that thousands of people dropped in at the market until a decade ago. “Until the Jumerath Bazaar came into existence, the Mangal Bazaar attracted scores of people on Tuesday. Two to three hundred hawkers set up their stall on the roadsides,” he told Siasat.com.

A reason for the winding up of the market was the Jummerat Bazaar held on Thursday around two kilometres away from the Mangalhat. “Customers found the Jumerath Bazaar location ideal as it is well connected with RTC buses and by road. So they began visiting the place and not Mangalhat,” explained Siraj Ahmed, a local resident of Mangalhat.

After the market wound up people are now visiting the Jummerat Bazaar. One can find almost everything here apparel, second-hand electronic goods, spare parts of two-wheelers (sometimes four-wheelers also), plastic goods, mobile phones, chargers, tyres, tools etc.

Also, one Sunday market is held near the Charminar during the morning hours. However, this Bazaar is also getting smaller with passing time.