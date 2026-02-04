Hyderabad is all set to witness a colourful celebration of Odisha’s rich culture as the much-awaited Odia Food and Craft Mela 2026 returns to the city. The vibrant festival will be held at Shilparamam, Hitech City, bringing together food lovers, art enthusiasts and culture admirers under one roof.

What to expect?

This year, the mela promises to be bigger and better with as many as 65 stalls showcasing the authentic taste and traditional crafts of Odisha. From mouth-watering delicacies to handmade treasures, visitors can expect a complete cultural experience filled with ethnic dances, beautiful artifacts, unique art pieces one can buy, and many more exciting things to explore.

Odisha food in Hyderabad!

Food is undoubtedly the star attraction. Popular Odia favourites like Dahibara and the famous Salepur Roshogulla will be served fresh, giving Hyderabadis a chance to taste the true flavours of the eastern state. Dishes like Chenna Poda, iconic Baripada Mudhi Mansa to the classic Chakuli Chicken Kasa, and other traditional Odia recipes will add sweetness and spice to the celebration. For many, it will be a nostalgic journey; for others, a delightful discovery.

The mela is not just about food. The stage will come alive with graceful Odissi dance performances, reflecting the classical beauty and spiritual depth of Odisha’s heritage. Adding to the excitement, Saregama fame singer from Cuttack, Amruta Nayak, will perform live, promising a musical evening filled with soulful melodies. Several other cultural groups are also expected to set the stage on fire with energetic performances.

Organisers say the event is more than just a festival it is a tribute to roots, traditions and community bonding. Over the past three years, the mela has grown in popularity, drawing large crowds from across the city. Now in its fourth edition, it aims to create even stronger cultural connections between Odisha and Hyderabad.

With delicious food, colourful crafts, classical dance, live music, stunning artifacts and endless cultural experiences, the Odia Food and Craft Mela 2026 is shaping up to be a grand celebration of tradition and togetherness. For anyone looking to experience Odisha’s soul without leaving Hyderabad, this is one festival not to miss.