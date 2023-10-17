Hyderabad: Who will MBT pit against Akbar Owaisi in Chandrayangutta?

Hyderabad: Suspense continues over the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) candidate for the Chandrayangutta constituency for the upcoming elections on November 30.

While social media is speculating MBT party president Majeedullah Khan Farhath might contest the election from Chandrayangutta, the party is tight-lipped over their decision.

Sources said that the party is discussing all the pros and cons before announcing their candidate for Chandrayangutta.

A couple of days ago, MBT party workers took out a rally and tried to persuade Majeedullah Khan Farhath to contest as the party’s candidate from the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency. “MBT workers and supporters want me to contest from Chandrayangutta. I am leaving the decision to my party and they will decide on it,” Khan said in a video message recently.

An important aspect of the election is the contest between All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), an Indian political party based primarily in the old city of Hyderabad and its breakaway group MBT formed by Mohammed Amanullah Khan, who broke away from the MIM in 1993.

Late Amanullah represented this constituency for five terms till 1999 – four times since 1978 on a Majlis ticket and once as an MBT contestant in 1994. He defeated the Majlis candidate Yousuf Bin Abdul Khader in 1994. In the year 1999, Amanullah Khan lost to Akbaruddin Owaisi by a margin of 11,920 votes and has been continuously winning the seat. However, the MBT still fields its candidates for the seat here.

MBT leader Dr Khayam Khan, who is the son of Amanullah Khan, contested from Chandrayangutta in 2004, 2009 and 2014 unsuccessfully. MBT’s Syed Mustafa Mahmood contested the seat in 2018 and was also unsuccessful.

The MBT party is expected to take a decision shortly and announce its candidate.