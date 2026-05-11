Hyderabad: Will arrest Bandi Sai Bhagirath in POCSO case, says DCP Ritiraj

Hyderabad: Ritiraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kukatpally, who has been deputed to head the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Sai Bhagirath, has said that the accused has been absconding, and that if found, he will be definitely arrested.

On Monday, May 11, Ritiraj went to Pet Basheerabad police station where the POCSO case has been registered against Bandi Sai Bhagirath on May 8.

Addressing the media, she said that she has gone through the statement recorded by the seventeen-year-old victim, and that there was more information needed regarding the statement, for which the SIT will meet the victim once again.

She said that Bhagirath’s cell phone has been switched-off for the past couple of days, and that efforts were being made to locate his whereabouts.

She said that much documentation regarding the case has been prepared by the police over the last two days. She said a plan of action has been drafted to review the action taken, and what needs to be done next.

Also Read Telangana CM orders DGP to probe POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son

Raja Singh opposes demand for Bandi Sanjay’s suspension

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has found fault with those demanding the suspension/ resignation of Bandi Sanjay from his ministerial post.

In a video message, he said that the SIT will ascertain whether there was a conspiracy to frame Bandi Sai Bhagirath, or otherwise.

“There is a demand for the resignation of Bandi Sanjay. But he has not opposed any enquiry by SIT on the case. He said even if his son was found at fault, action will be taken as per law. Even the BJP leaders have maintained the same stance. If the SIT finds Bandi Sanjay’s son or anybody else of perpetrating the crime, they should be punished 100 percent. Neither Bandi Sanjay, nor any BJP leader will obstruct the investigation,” Raja Singh assured.