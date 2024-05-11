Hyderabad: Will get AIMIM banned, says BJP’s Madhavi Latha on ‘bogus’ voting

Hyderabad: Warning the police of consequences, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha said that she will “escalate” things if the police allow bogus voting, and take it to Delhi (central government). She also threatened the AIMIM, and said that she will take the issue “to a level” that would get the party banned.

Madhavi Latha, who has courted controversy more than once in the run up to the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad, also raised a hue and cry about (Muslim) women voting while wearing a Burkha. “We will not keep quiet. If they allow young girls to wear Burkha and allow them to vote…I am not going to keep quiet,” said the BJP candidate.

The BJP candidate earlier also drew flak last month for a gesture during the Ram Navami rally in Hyderabad. A video of Madhavi Latha participating in the Ram Navami procession wherein she is seen pretending to shoot an (imaginary) arrow towards a mosque.

In the upcoming elections, Madhavi Latha will be taking on All India Masjlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo and sitting Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The AIMIM has been winning the seat since 1948, and the constituency has a population of a little over 60% Muslims. In the 2019 polls, Owaisi won the seat with over five lakh votes, while the BJP then got about 2.35 lakh votes. Madhavi Latha, a new entrant, has been able to stay in the news with her constant antics.

The Congress this time had nominated Sameer Waliullah, who is the Hyderabad District Committee (DCC) president. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is also contesting the Hyderabad seat, with party leader Gaddam Srinivas conesting. It is to be seen if Madhavi Latha will be able to perform better than the BJP’s 2019 candidate Bhagavanth Rao.