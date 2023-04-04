Hyderabad: Wine shops, bars to stay shut on Hanuman Jayanthi

Hyderabad: City authorities have ordered the closure of all liquor stores in the city to preserve law and order during the Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations on April 6.

Commissioner of Rachakonda, DS Chauhan issued an order which applies to wine and toddy stores, bars, clubs, pubs, and five-star hotel bar rooms, which will be in force from 6 am on Thursday till 6 am on Friday.

The decision was made as a preventive step to ensure that the celebrations are calm and that no adverse occurrences occur in Hyderabad.

The police have informed the public that they will keep a careful eye on the situation and will take strong action against anyone found violating the law.

They have also warned against the illegal sale of spirits.