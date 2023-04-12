Hyderabad: With 10 days to Eid ul Fitr, Ramzan shopping picks up

Hyderabad: Just ten days are left until the Eid ul Fitr festival and markets are abuzz with shoppers.

‘Shop till you drop’ is the mantra of shoppers thronging the markets of the old city. While traditional markets at Charminar, Pathergatti, Khilwat, Sultan Bazaar, Mallepally, Tolichowki, Abid Road, Nampally, Musheerabad and Secunderabad are already packed.

Switch from old city markets to new malls

The trendy youngsters prefer the malls and big establishments at Abid Road, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Dilsukhnagar, Masab Tank, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Kondapur Road, A S Rao Nagar, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad Park Lane and Begumpet.

“It’s all about choice. Other than the traditional wear we buy the regular or party wear clothes at the outlets of various prominent readymade clothing brands,” said Mohd Hussain, a resident of Moghalpura, who works with an IT company.

The switch of buyers from the old city markets to newer areas of the city has not hampered the sales at the markets. “The newer generations preferred Abids, Nampally, Koti and Narayanguda until five years ago, now they prefer Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills and Punjagutta for their apparels,” said Abid Mohiuddin, secretary Old City Traders Association.

Business in Old City

In the run-up to Eid-ul-Fitr, shops remain in business until ‘sehri’ time. Recently, the Telangana government in an order permitted shops and establishments, except bars and clubs, to remain open 24×7, provided they obtain special permissions.

After the Covid pandemic when business suffered a lot, the traders heaved a sigh as sales picked up now. “Still there is a fear in the people about Covid with fresh reports coming about new cases. It has not impacted business so far,” said Riyazuddin, a footwear dealer at Nayapul.

Shopping in old city markets is a different experience. The best part is that one can bargain at the shops and roadside stalls alike. Crockery, shoes and other footwear, skull caps, bangles, home furnishings, apparel, bridal wear, traditional costumes and other stuff are sold on the 2 km stretch between Madina Building and Charminar.

Arrangements for iftar are made all over the market by the traders for the facility of the customers and salesmen.