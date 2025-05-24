Hyderabad witnesses moderate rainfall in some areas

Residents are advised to be cautious while commuting, as visibility may be affected by haze and sudden gusty winds.

Representational Image of rains in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Moderate rains accompanied by light breeze were reported in the city on Saturday, May 24.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, had forecast mostly cloudy skies over the city and surrounding areas. According to the IMD’s morning bulletin, southerly surface winds at speeds of 8–10 km/h are expected to prevail.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32°C and 25°C, respectively.

