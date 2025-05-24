IMD Hyderabad predicts light rains, thundershowers on Saturday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 24th May 2025 11:58 am IST
Representational image of a rain soaked window in Hyderabad with water droplets.
Representational Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted mostly cloudy skies over the city and surrounding regions on Saturday, May 24, with the likelihood of light rain or thundershowers with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Hazy weather is also likely to prevail, with a particular increase expected during the morning.

As per local morning bulletin from the IMD, southerly surface winds with a speed of 08-10 kmph are expected to prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celcius, respectively.

According to the observed data, maximum temperature was 32.2 degrees Celsius whereas minimum was 24.8 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was 75 percent. Hyderabad also received nd 0.2 mm of rains yesterday.

Citizens have been also cautioned against decreased visibility from haze and sudden gusty winds, particularly during travel.

The IMD Hyderabad remains on the lookout for weather developments and advises citizens to remain informed through official media.

