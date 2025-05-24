Hyderabad gets its first Apple Premium Partner store at Inorbit Mall

The store has undergone a complete transformation and now includes a fully integrated Apple-authorised service center,

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 24th May 2025 10:22 am IST
Apple iphone Representative image for Apple store unin Hyderabad story
Representational image

Aptronix, India’s largest Apple Premium Reseller, has launched Telangana’s first-ever Apple Premium Partner (APP) store at Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad.

This new store represents a significant step forward in Apple’s retail presence in the state, offering customers a reimagined, high-end shopping experience aligned with Apple’s global standards, reported DC.

The store has undergone a complete transformation and now includes a fully integrated Apple-authorised service center, making it a one-stop store for both purchases and support in Hyderabad.

MS Creative School

From the latest iPhones and MacBooks to repair services and upgrades, the store provides a comprehensive Apple ecosystem under one roof.

Exclusive launch offers, enhanced customer experience at new Apple store in Hyderabad

To mark the occasion, Aptronix is offering a range of exclusive launch benefits, including:

  • Flat 12 percent off on all Apple products — from the newest iPhones and iPads to MacBooks and accessories
  • 50% off on Protect+ with AppleCare Services
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 when trading in old smartphones or laptops
  • On-the-spot repair and upgrade assistance at the in-house service center
  • Personalized guidance from certified Apple experts

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 24th May 2025 10:22 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button