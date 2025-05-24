Hyderabad gets its first Apple Premium Partner store at Inorbit Mall

Aptronix, India’s largest Apple Premium Reseller, has launched Telangana’s first-ever Apple Premium Partner (APP) store at Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad.
This new store represents a significant step forward in Apple’s retail presence in the state, offering customers a reimagined, high-end shopping experience aligned with Apple’s global standards, reported DC.
The store has undergone a complete transformation and now includes a fully integrated Apple-authorised service center, making it a one-stop store for both purchases and support in Hyderabad.
From the latest iPhones and MacBooks to repair services and upgrades, the store provides a comprehensive Apple ecosystem under one roof.
Exclusive launch offers, enhanced customer experience at new Apple store in Hyderabad
To mark the occasion, Aptronix is offering a range of exclusive launch benefits, including:
- Flat 12 percent off on all Apple products — from the newest iPhones and iPads to MacBooks and accessories
- 50% off on Protect+ with AppleCare Services
- Exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 when trading in old smartphones or laptops
- On-the-spot repair and upgrade assistance at the in-house service center
- Personalized guidance from certified Apple experts