Hyderabad witnesses more suicides cases; 4 end lives in 3 days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has seen a distressing increase in suicides, prompting concerns among residents and officials alike since Friday, February 23, as four more cases have been reported.

A 32-year-old woman took her own life on Sunday night, February 25, by hanging herself in her rented house. Overwhelmed by the weight of her debts and the relentless pressure it brought, she succumbed to despair.

The deceased was identified as Shirisha, a resident of Mehdipatnam Maharajula Colony, working for a private company. Her body was transported to Osmania Mortuary for post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.

Just a day earlier, on Saturday, February 24, another distressing case came to light when a 20-year-old engineering student, G Sahiti, died by suicide at her hostel in Nagole.

According to a local daily, Sahiti’s decision stemmed from betrayal and financial ruin, as her boyfriend, T Dinesh of Bachupally, reportedly squandered her savings of Rs 13.97 lakh in fixed deposits on gambling. The money, intended for Sahiti’s marriage, vanished, leaving her dreams shattered and her future uncertain.

The Bachupally police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Prior to these incidents, a 16-year-old SSC student took her own life at her residence in Sikh Village on Friday, February 23. Allegedly reprimanded by her parents for meeting her boyfriend, she took the extreme step after leaving her house on February 21. Her body was found days later.

The Bowenpally police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her demise.

The wave of suicides did not cease there. On the outskirts of Hyderabad, a 14-year-old student died by suicide at her residence in Akulamailaram on Friday night, February 23.

While the motive behind her decision remains unknown, her parents suspect harassment from a boy disguised as affection. An investigation has been launched under the provisions of Section 174CrPc to unravel the truth behind the suspicious death.