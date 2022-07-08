Hyderabad witnesses rise in typhoid cases as monsoon commences

A majority of typhoid cases are from Amberpet, Hafeezpet, BanjaraHills, Tollichowki, Mehdipatnam, and Amberpet, 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Updated: 8th July 2022 2:02 pm IST
Two washed away as heavy rains lash Hyderabad
Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: Following the dengue fright, Hyderabad is currently experiencing a typhoid scare. According to doctors, typhoid cases are increasing. In the past two weeks alone, hospitals have reported close to 10–20 cases per week.

Although typhoid cases are reported from a variety of locations, the majority of cases are from Amberpet,Hafeezpet, Banjara Hills, Tollichowki, Mehdipatnam, and Amberpet, according to  health officials.

Dr K Shankar, superintendent at fever Hospital was quoted by the Times of India, saying, “Cases of typhoid, gastroenteritis and dengue are being reported from different areas. As of now, the situation is not alarming.. But, during this time of the year, people with flu-like symptoms are rushing to hospitals.”

MS Education Academy

Diminishing fears, he said, “There is no outbreak of typhoid yet since cases are limited in numbers.”

Places in Old City like Hakeempet, Hasan Nagar, Shaheen Nagar, Rajendrangar, NS Kunta, and Pahadi Shareef are noticing a big number of typhoid cases.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button