Hyderabad witnesses winter chill again, IMD forecasts foggy conditions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad once again started witnessing winter chill as temperatures dipped along with foggy conditions on the night of Friday, January 16, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue for the next 10 days.

Temperature dipped again

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the temperature in the city dipped below 15 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature of 13.3 degrees was recorded in Bahadurpura.

In the case of the entire Telangana state, temperatures dipped below 12 degrees Celsius.

Rangareddy district recorded the lowest temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius. Other districts where temperatures declined below 12 degrees Celsius are Kumaram Bheem, Siddipet, Adilabad, Jayashankar, and Mahabubabad.

No winter chill alert issued by IMD Hyderabad

Though temperatures declined significantly, no alert has been issued by the weather department.

However, T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for accurate predictions on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, has forecast that winter chill will continue for the next 10 days.

DECENT COLD SPELL AHEAD 🥶



Temperatures to start dropping from tonight again with 12-14°C expected by tomorrow morning in Hyderabad City and also West Telangana



Enjoy the decent winter chill for next 10days, though day temperatures will be normal around 29-30°C — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 16, 2026

“Though day temperatures will be normal around 29-30 degrees Celsius,” he added.

Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad has forecast that foggy or misty conditions will prevail in the city until Tuesday, January 20, however, no winter chill alert has been issued.