Hyderabad: Woman, 2 daughters, end lives in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old woman along with her two daughters died by suicide at their house in Bowenpally on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Vijay Lakshmi was living with her daughters Sujanya 30, and Chandrakala, 28. They were natives of Bhavaninagar, which comes under Bowenpally police station limits.

As per details of the incident, Chandrakala was working in a private firm while Sujanaya, who was special-abled stayed at home. Their father Suryanryan passed away in April 2022.

Also Read Telangana: IIIT Basara student dies by suicide on campus in Nirmal

Chandrakala was the sole bread earner of the family. A few months ago, the family had attempted to end their lives. However, due to timely intervention, their attempt was foiled by their relatives.

On Tuesday morning, the bodies of the trio was found hanging inside two different rooms by the locals who informed the police, following which the latter rushed to the spot.

According to the Bowenpally Inspector, K Ravi Kumar, one of them had written a suicide note in which they held no one accountable for their death.

The inspector said that as per the purported note, there was no one to take care of the trio hence they decided to end their lives.

The bodies were later taken to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for an autopsy and were later handed over to their relatives. Police registered a case.