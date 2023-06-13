Telangana: IIIT Basara student dies by suicide on campus in Nirmal

Hyderabad: A student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara town of Telangana’s Nirmal district allegedly committed suicide in the campus on Tuesday, officials said.

The student allegedly hanged herself in a washroom in the administrative building of the RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basara.

Deepika, 17, a student of Pre-University Course (PUC) first year, resorted to the extreme step after appearing for the physics exam.

As the student did not come out of the washroom even after half an hour, the staff grew suspicious and went in to find her hanging to the ceiling fan with her scarf. They immediately shifted her to the government hospital at Nirmal, where doctors declared her dead.

The student hailing from Sangareddy district was under mental stress. She had approached the teachers after attending the exam on Tuesday. Even as the teachers were trying to counsel her, she went to the washroom and ended her life.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Basara IIIT has seen two suicides last year. In December last year, a student had himself in boy’s hostel on the campus.

Bhanu Prasad, 17, was a student of PUC second year. According to thhe university officials, he wrote in a suicide note that he is committing suicide due to personal reasons

However, some students alleged that Prasad, who was from Rangaeddy district, took the extreme step due to the pressure and strict rules.

In August last year, Rathod Suresh, 19, who was studying first year of B. Tech integrated programme, hanged himself.

Hailing from Dichpally in Nizamabad district, Suresh resorted to the drastic step by hanging himself from the ceiling in his room at his hostel. He was suspected to have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

In May 2020, Bondla Sanjay, 16, who was studying PUC first year at the institution, committed suicide by jumping off from atop of a building following a tussle with his classmate over a girl.