Hyderabad woman alleges roommate’s boyfriend stole jewellery, case booked

Hyderabad: A case has been registered after a woman alleged that her roommate’s boyfriend stole her purse containing gold jewellery and cash from their rented accommodation in Yellareddyguda while she was away at work.

According to the complainant, Shailaja, who works at a hotel in Banjara Hills, shares the rented room with another working woman, Saubhagya. On the day of the incident, Shailaja had kept her mangalsutra, earrings, bangles, moon necklace, black bead garland, and some cash in her purse before leaving for her shift, as there was no locker or cupboard in the room.

However, when she returned home in the evening, she was shocked to find the purse missing.

Upon confronting Saubhagya, Shailaja learned that her roommate had invited her boyfriend over during the day. Suspecting him to be involved, she approached the police.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Officials are currently examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning possible witnesses.

No arrests have been made yet, and further investigation is ongoing.