Hyderabad: Woman among 7 held for peddling hash oil, charas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west zone) arrested seven drug peddlers on Sunday and seized property worth Rs. 2.28 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Syed Muzaffar Ali, Abubaker Bin Abdul Aziz, Mohd Qaseem, Syed Murtuza Ali Hussain, Mubashir Khan Nitin Goud, and one woman T Poonam Kumari Kour. The police seized 310 ml of hashish oil and 70 gram charas from their possession.

Two more persons, Zeeshan Naveed and Syed Anwarullah Hussaini Qadri, are absconding. According to police, Syed Muzaffar Ali got addicted to hash oil through a friend Abubaker. “Both hatched a plan to gain easy money. According to their plan, they used to send their common friend Mohd Qaseem to Paderu village in Aaraku of Andhra Pradesh and get 1 litre hash oil for Rs 80,000. The three accused persons used to sit at the house of Muzaffar Ali and used to fill small 5 ml bottles. They sold each bottle for Rs 2000 to the peddlers,” said Nikita Pant, DCP Task Force.

Acting on a credible tip-off, the seven accused, along with seized material, were caught and handed over to Film Nagar police station for further action.