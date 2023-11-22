Hyderabad: Woman arrested for alleged fraud against pawnbroker

Hyderabad: The Task Force (South East) and Santosh Nagar police apprehended a woman, from Ramnaspur on Tuesday, accusing her of defrauding a pawnbroker. The police recovered Rs 5.80 lakh in cash from her possession.

Rabia Begum (45), has a history of fraudulent activities, with three cases previously registered against her in Shalibanda, Santosh Nagar, and Charminar police limits.

On November 16, she approached pawnbroker Ganapath Kumar to secure a Rs 2 lakh loan by pledging gold ornaments.

In a deceptive move, she initially presented a legitimate 75-gram Rani Haar to the broker. Using this authentic piece, she negotiated for a Rs 2 lakh loan at a 2% interest rate. However, the fraud unfolded during the bargaining process.

As Rabia Begum bargained for a lower interest rate, she retrieved the original ornament, placed it in her purse, and replaced it with a counterfeit one once the negotiation concluded. The broker, unaware of the switch, did not verify the substituted ornament.

This incident is not isolated, as the police revealed Rabia Begum’s involvement in similar offenses in September within Charminar and Shalibanda police limits.

Additionally, she has seven pending cases against her in various police limits, including Dabeerpura, Chandrayangutta, Saifabad, Mailardevpally, Amberpet, L.B Nagar, and Falaknuma.