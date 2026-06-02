Hyderabad woman arrested for stealing gold, silver worth Rs 15 lakh

The accused used an iron pipe and a sickle to force open the locks before stealing the valuables.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 6:05 pm IST
Police officers and civilians at Bagalkuda Police Station press conference in India.
Bandlaguda Police

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda Police arrested a 44-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh.

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by N Giri Babu, a resident of EWS Colony, Ghouse Nagar, on Sunday, stating he found his house door broken after returning home from a temple visit.

Babu and his family had gone to visit Yadagirigutta Temple on Saturday morning. While there, he received a message from a relative about the burglary. Upon his return, Babu found the main door and almirah locks broken and discovered that around 91 grams of gold ornaments and 100 tolas of silver ornaments were missing.

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In his complaint, Giri expressed suspicion against his neighbour, Kapari Narsamma, citing previous disputes and her alleged involvement in earlier theft cases.

Police brought her in for questioning, where she reportedly confessed to the crime. She told the investigators that she allegedly used an iron pipe and a sickle to force open the locks before stealing the valuables.

Police have recovered 8.2 tolas of gold ornaments, 1.08 kilograms of silver ornaments, and the tools. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at Rs 15 lakh.

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Kapari Narsamma was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway to determine her involvement in other similar offences.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 6:05 pm IST

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