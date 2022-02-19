Hyderabad woman battles for life in Apollo Hospital, husband appeals for help

Hyderabad: A woman, Syeda Tabassum Hashmi, is battling for life in Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as she is suffering from multiple organ failure.

Recently, the woman had a cardiac arrest and as a result of it, her main Artery got ruptured. After the cardiac arrest, she underwent 14-hour surgery.

Currently, she is suffering from multiple organ failure and her condition is said to be very critical. As per the doctors’ suggestion, she must undergo kidney, heart, and lung transplants.

The cost of these transplants is around 1.1 crore. As the family had already spent over 2 crores on the woman’s treatment, they are feeling helpless.

The woman’s husband Syed Mohammed Raza Abidi who is desperately trying to save his wife has made an appeal to philanthropists to help him financially.

In his appeal, Abidi said that it is impossible for him to arrange such a huge amount and urged people to donate as much as they can.

At present, the woman who is in Apollo Hospital located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad needs urgent treatment as health is very critical.

How to help?

Those who are willing to help Abidi in saving his wife’s life can transfer the amount to a bank account with the following details:

Account number : 90923390382980

Account name : Syeda Tabassum Hashmi

IFSC code : IDFB0020101

For UPI transactions, people can use id: assist.syeda17@icici.

Those who want to directly pay through PayTM, Google Pay, or PhonePe can visit impactguru (click here) to scan the QR code.