Hyderabad woman blackmailed, extorted using morphed videos

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old Hyderabad woman has become the latest victim of blackmail and extortion carried out using morphed videos.

The woman, who is a resident of Gowliguda, was allegedly extorted of Rs 1.45 lakh by cyber criminals who sent her morphed pornographic content featuring her face.

Ordeal began last month

It all began on October 10 when the woman received a WhatsApp message falsely accusing her of an unpaid loan of Rs 7,000.

Though the Hyderabad woman denied taking any loan, the fraudsters continued harassing her until she paid the amount.

Also Read Massive smuggling attempt foiled at Hyderabad airport

Even after the payment, the harassment continued. The criminals sent morphed videos to her to blackmail her. They threatened to share them across popular social media platforms.

Fearing public humiliation and social repercussions, the victim complied with their demands and transferred a total of Rs 1.45 lakh.

Hyderabad woman continued to face harassment

After facing continuous harassment through repeated phone calls, the woman revealed it to her family members.

With their support, she officially lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the Miyapur police have arrested five foreigners in connection with a prostitution racket.