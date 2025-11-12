Massive smuggling attempt foiled at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at Hyderabad airport, which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), successfully foiled a massive smuggling operation.

They stopped an attempt to bring in illegal electronic goods on Tuesday night.

Two Apprehended

The CISF vigilance team apprehended two passengers at Hyderabad airport who were identified as Mohd Jahangir from Chennai and C Jayaram Raju from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The individuals were allegedly attempting to bypass Customs checks after arriving from an international flight. Their suspicious behavior led to a thorough inspection of their luggage.

Also Read US to deny more visas based on health, finances under new rule

How smuggling attempt foiled at Hyderabad Airport

A detailed search of their bags revealed a hidden cache of high-value electronics.

The seized items included 8 advanced drones, 65 iPhones, 50 iWatches, and 4 video game consoles.

The total value of the confiscated goods is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore. The passengers had just arrived on Etihad Airways flight EY-328 from Abu Dhabi.

After foiling the smuggling attempt, the Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport took both individuals into custody.

Authorities believe this smuggling attempt is not an isolated incident and suspect the involvement of a larger network.