Hyderabad: Woman caught selling Ganja disguised as Haldi powder

Hyderabad: The excise department officials on Monday, September 9, busted the sales of Marijuana or Ganja in packets disguised as turmeric (haldi) powder.

The new modus operandi was uncovered after the woman Neha Bai, of Dhoolpet, was caught by the excise enforcement team for adopting the deceptive tactic and selling ganja to youngsters.

The raid, led by excise enforcement DSP Tirupati Yadav and SI Nagaraj, resulted in the seizure of 10 packets of marijuana.

“The woman, who was attempting to evade detection by using turmeric-like packaging, was caught and a case was registered against her,” said an official of the excise department.