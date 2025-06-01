Pregnant woman returns to Hyderabad after Pakistani husband abandons her

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old pregnant woman from Hyderabad who was allegedly cheated by her Pakistani husband returned to the city after an ordeal in the Middle East.

The woman is a resident of Domalguda. After losing both her parents, she travelled to Dubai and worked in a supermarket.

While in Dubai, she befriended a 30-year-old Pakistani national. Their friendship soon turned into love and the couple got married in an Abu Dhabi court. Months later, she was pregnant with their first child.

The woman travelled back to Hyderabad to deliver her firstborn. However, to her shock, her husband stopped all communications with her.

The recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack further complicated the marital issue. She alleged that her husband blocked her number and then restricted all Indian dialling codes, making it impossible for her to contact him.

After several efforts, she finally managed to communicate with him, who asked her to travel to Qatar. Believing him, the woman, who was in her 36th week of pregnancy, reached Doha only to find that he had again gone incommunicado.

In a state of panic, she approached the Indian embassy in Qatar seeking assistance to help her travel to the UAE to reach her husband.

However, officials at the Indian embassy counselled her that travelling at an advanced stage of her pregnancy in search of her husband could endanger her and her baby. She then returned to India.