‘What is this, a crown?’: Uppal cops crash birthday celebration on road

Hyderabad: A birthday celebration went wrong for a group of friends when Uppal police showed up at their celebration and booked them under a petty case for blocking the road.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 30-31 at around 12:30 am in the Uppal Bhagayath layout area during a police check.

A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday, June 1, in which a police officer is seen asking, “Who gave you permission to celebrate birthdays on a public road? At around midnight, you are blocking the road…what is this? This is illegal.”

The birthday boy, who grins throughout the video, is speechless. A cake is sitting on a bike while the group of friends look visibly embarrassed.

The officer takes a closer look at the speechless birthday boy, and comments, “Nice get up.. What is this on your head? a crown? and look at this garland! This will be a memorable moment in your life,” the police officer says. “Book cases against them,” he orders his subordinates.

The birthday boy and his friends apologise to the officer. But the officer remains adamant. “I will talk to your D-Mart manager about this. How could they possibly allow this celebration, knowing it’s a public road,” he says.

Later, the police officer asks the birthday boy for his driving license. When the boy fails to produce the document, the police officer says, “What if an accident happens? Your family would be affected.”

Uppal police, speaking to Siasat.com, informed that ten D-Mart employees had been booked under petty charges for the incident and were released after taking their details.