Hyderabad: Woman dead after mini truck hits bike on Begumpet flyover

While the 22-year-old woman died on the spot, her father riding pillion is severely injured.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 26th August 2024 6:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman died while her father was severely injured when their motorbike was hit by a mini truck at the Begumpet flyover on Monday morning, August 26.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna, a resident of Manuguru, Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Her father Shankar Rao, who works as a sub-inspector, is currently under medical care. According to police, the father-daughter was on their way to a hospital when the accident took place.

The accident created a traffic block extending to 1 km at the Begumpet-Panjagutta road.

A case has been registered against the truck driver. Further investigations are on.

