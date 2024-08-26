Hyderabad: Woman dead after mini truck hits bike on Begumpet flyover

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman died while her father was severely injured when their motorbike was hit by a mini truck at the Begumpet flyover on Monday morning, August 26.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna, a resident of Manuguru, Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Her father Shankar Rao, who works as a sub-inspector, is currently under medical care. According to police, the father-daughter was on their way to a hospital when the accident took place.

The accident created a traffic block extending to 1 km at the Begumpet-Panjagutta road.

A case has been registered against the truck driver. Further investigations are on.