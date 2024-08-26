Hyderabad: Lorry driver run down by own vehicle, dies on spot

“The victim failed to apply the handbrake of the truck. When he went out and tried to open the closed parking gate, the truck moved forward and rammed into him. He died on the spot,” said the police.

Published: 26th August 2024 12:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 38-year-old lorry driver died after being run over by his own truck at Hayatnagar while he was trying to park his vehicle.

The incident occurred at 2 am on August 23. The victim Sheeti Rajesh, a resident of Abdullapurmet, while trying to park his lorry in the parking lot at Hayathnagar realised that the gates were closed.

Rajesh jumped down to open the gates but forgot to pull the hand break of the lorry. the vehicle wheeled backwards and crushed him.

“The victim failed to apply the handbrake of the lorry. When he went out and tried to open the closed parking gate, the truck moved and rammed into him. He died on the spot,” said the police.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

