Father daughter killed in road accident at Kulsumpura

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a father-daughter were killed when a DCM hit the motorcycle on which they were going at Puranapul Bridge under the Kulsumpura police station limits on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, Babu Miya (55), who is a resident of Jiyaguda, had gone to the old city in the afternoon and picked his daughter Nausheen Fatima (19) from Hussainialam College for Women.

The father and daughter were going home and enroute at Puranapul, when a DCM van hit their motorcycle. Due to the collision Nausheen and Babu Miya fell on the road. The girl died on the spot and Babu Miya shifted to hospital where he died during treatment.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot soon after the accident. The DCM driver was taken into custody by the police who arrived. The police shifted the body to a mortuary.

The police said the DCM driver was driving in a negligent manner and it led to the accident. A case is booked against the driver and he is in police custody.