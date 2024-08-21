Hyderabad: Tension at Jalpally after officials demolish building

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for a while at Taj colony Jalpally on Wednesday when revenue officials razed down a building where a mosque was being constructed.

A man named Junaid who claimed to be a resident of Yakutpura on Wednesday told media persons that he was constructing a land parcel at Taj colony and began construction of a mosque some months ago at the place.

He alleged the local revenue inspector and other officials had demolished it before. “I approached the AIMIM leaders at Darussalam and represented them. AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen came to the place and had assured he will take up the issue with the district authorities,” said the man.

On Wednesday early morning hours, the revenue authorities demolished the structure again. On coming to know about it some people had gathered at the spot. They claimed the mosque was named Masjid e Ghousia and it was to be inaugurated on Friday.

However, when contacted in charge Tahsildar Balapur, Venu Gopal said some structures had come up on government land at Jalpally Survey No 69 illegally and those were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday.

“We had warned people against constructing any structure on the government land. Still they are continuously making efforts to occupy the land,” said the officer.