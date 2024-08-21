Food raids in Hyderabad to focus on hygiene, quality: GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, Amrapali Kata, has directed thorough food raids to ensure quality and cleanliness standards are met across the city. The inspections will focus on verifying the hygiene and quality of food preparation at restaurants, educational institutions and other eateries in Hyderabad.

Officials during the teleconference on Wednesday, August 21, were tasked with ensuring that food preparation adheres to prescribed standards and that any violations are to be addressed.

The food raids at restaurants and other institutions across Hyderabad aim to safeguard the health of students and the public by enforcing food safety measures.

Along with food inspections, the commissioner has called for a special drive to combat mosquito-borne diseases. This includes anti-larvae operations and fogging in all schools, colleges, and hostels. Educational campaigns will also be launched to raise awareness among students about mosquito prevention and sanitation practices.

GHMC raids across restaurants, other institutions in Hyderabad

The food safety department continues its efforts to ensure safe and hygienic eateries in Hyderabad, as various restaurants in the Gachibowli area were raided by officials on Saturday, August 17.

The officials raided the kitchens of Flechazo. The FSSAI license was displayed as required. However, food handlers were observed without hair caps and gloves, and dustbins were found open without proper lids.

During the raids at this, well-known restaurant in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, officials noted medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for RO water were not available.

Continuing the raids across Hyderabad restaurants, at Hoy Punjab, the inspection revealed several issues: vegetable biryani prepared the previous day was being stored and was subsequently discarded, along with overused oil that had a greasy appearance. The storeroom was noted to be narrow and lacked proper ventilation.

ACB raids hostels

After GHMC food inspections, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections at ten government hostels across Telangana, including two hostels in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, August 13.

The ACB teams were assisted by an inspector of legal metrology, a sanitary inspector, a food inspector, and an auditor to check the quality, and quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, students’ attendance particulars, and hostel records.

The inspections revealed several irregularities, such as inflated student numbers, poor hygiene in kitchens, storerooms, washrooms, and toilets, a lack of drinking water supply, and poor lighting and ventilation in rooms. Additional issues included the failure to maintain proper food menus and the neglect to provide daily eggs and milk.