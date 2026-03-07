Hyderabad woman dies after consuming pesticide over domestic dispute

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th March 2026 11:12 am IST
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman died after consuming pesticide following a domestic dispute in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Friday, March 6, her daughter, 7, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 4, when the woman Baurani Mounika and her husband Baurani Bhanu Teja argued over a marital issue. Following the argument, Mounika consumed the pesticide and passed it on to her daughter Hansini.

Similar incident

In a similar incident in 2024, a woman in Telangana died by suicide after consuming pesticide after being forced to marry. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Devaki, from Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She was a BSc graduate and wanted to pursue further study.

On March 28, Devaki married a young man from Dubbatanda village. As part of the wedding rituals, she visited her parents home on April 14. During the night while her family was asleep, she consumed pesticides.

Later, her family rushed her to Kothagudem Hospital, from where she was referred to Khammam Hospital. After undergoing treatment for eight days she died.



