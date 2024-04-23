Telangana: Woman forced to get married, dies by suicide

According to reports, ignoring her aspirations for higher studies, her family forced her to get married.

Published: 23rd April 2024
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman died after consuming a pesticide in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday, April 22. She was undergoing treatment after at a hospital for the last eight days.

The victim, Devaki, was the daughter of farm laborers. She had recently completed BSc degree and was keen on studying further.

According to reports, the victim confided in her mother about her wish to continue studying, but her mother, citing health concerns, convinced her that marriage would be a more suitable path. 

On March 28, Devaki married a young man from Dubbatanda village. As part of the wedding rituals, she visited her parents home on April 14. During the night while her family was asleep, she consumed pesticides.

Later, her family rushed her to Kothagudem Hospital, from where she was referred to Khammam Hospital. After undergoing treatment for eight days, Devaki passed away on Monday.

A case has been registered and further investigations into the case are underway.

