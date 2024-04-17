Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide over cryptocurrency losses

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in LB Nagar on Tuesday, a man was found dead in his home. He had hanged himself, distressed by continuous financial losses from cryptocurrency investments.

The police were alerted by Hari Adhavilatha, the wife of the deceased, Hari Ravikumar, 44. She told the police that she left for work at 9:15 am and returned at 12:30 pm to find her husband hanging from a ceiling fan in their living room.

Despite immediate efforts to save him, Ravikumar could not be revived.

Adhavilatha revealed that her husband had been facing severe financial stress after losing a significant amount of money in cryptocurrency. He had experimented with various businesses, including cryptocurrency, which unfortunately brought no profits.

The police suspect that Ravikumar’s losses could be as high as 15 to 20 lakh rupees. A case has been registered by the LB Nagar police, and an investigation is currently underway.