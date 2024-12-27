Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide due to harassment

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Nacharam on Thursday, December 26, after she was allegedly harassed by a friend over financial issues.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Pulavathi Deepti, a PhD holder who was employed at a research institute at Tarnaka in Hyderabad. Recently a complaint was filed against Deepti’s father with the Nacharam police.

Anita, the complainant alleged that she had paid Rs 35 lakh to Deepti’s father, who promised to arrange a government job for the complainant’s relative. However, Deepti’s father Sangeet Rao absconded after receiving the money.

“As Rao went absconding, Anita’s family visited Deepti’s residence for the past few days and quarried with the victim’s family. Deepti slipped into depression over the issue and hung herself to death,” said the Nacharam police.

Following Deepti’s demise, the Nacharam police booked Anita, her husband Anil and others under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of BNS and are investigating.