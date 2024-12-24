TGPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Hyderabad

The deceased was identified as G Surekha, who recently appeared for the Group 2 and 3 recruitment exams.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 24th December 2024 3:56 pm IST
Representational imgae

Hyderabad: A Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) aspirant died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar on Monday, December 22.

The deceased was identified as G Surekha, who recently appeared for the Group 2 and 3 recruitment exams. Surekha reportedly had an argument with her fiance on Monday evening. Following this, the deceased, a native of Kamareddy district, allegedly resorted to the extreme step and was found hanging in her room.

After being alerted, the Chikkadpally police reached the scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital, where heavy police has been deployed.

In a similar case of suicide, in February 2024, a TGPSC Group 4 aspirant died at Ashok Nagar as she was upset over the result. Shirisha, a resident of Mahbubnagar district in Telangana, hung herself from a fan at the hostel where she resided, near Ashok Nagar Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, while preparing for the TGPSC exam.

