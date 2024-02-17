Hyderabad: Woman ends life over poor results in TSPSC Group IV exam

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old TSPSC aspirant died by suicide in the city on Friday, February 16, allegedly because she was upset over her results in Group IV exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Shirisha, a resident of Mahbubnagar district in Telangana, hung herself from a fan at the hostel where she resided, near Ashok Nagar Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, while preparing for the TSPSC exam.

The deceased’s body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

The Chikkadpally police have registered a case and are conducting a probe.

The police have stated that pressure and depression from the poor exam performance might have led her to take such an extreme step.

The written exam for the post of Group-IV Services was conducted on July 1, 2023, and through an OMR-based examination.

A total of 7,26,837 candidates were admitted to the General Ranking List. The General Ranking List (GRL) is prepared based on merit as per the existing rules and procedures and as framed and followed by the Commission. The candidates who are rejected /invalid are not included in the General Ranking list. This recruitment drive aims to fill 8180 positions