Gold rates in Hyderabad spike after hitting one-month low

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad spiked on Saturday, February 17 after a month-low dip on Friday.

The price of gold in Hyderabad today is Rs 5,7200 for 10 grams of 22-karat gold and Rs 6,2400 for 10 grams of 24-karat gold.

Current yellow metal rates

Gold rates also peaked in metro cities apart from Hyderabad and various parts of India. Following are the gold rates in some metro cities:

Cities Rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold (in rupees) Rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold (in rupees) Hyderabad 5,7200 6,2400 Chennai 57,800 ₹63,050 Mumbai 62,400 46,800 Kolkata 57,200 62,400 New Delhi 57,350 62,550

The future trend of gold rates in Hyderabad and other cities hinges on various factors, including US Federal Reserve rate cuts, geopolitical stability, and domestic factors in India such as increased sales during the marriage season.

Reason for gold price fluctuation in Hyderabad

As India is a net importer of gold, the rates of the yellow metal depend on the international market, which is affected by various factors.

A key factor contributing to the decrease in gold rates internationally, affecting prices in India, is the US inflation data.

The hotter-than-expected US inflation data has led investors to lower their expectations for early Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.