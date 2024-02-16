Gold rates dip to one-month low in Hyderabad – Know why

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad have declined by around two percent this month, reaching a one-month low today.

Currently, the rates for 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold stand at Rs 62,070 and Rs 56,900, respectively.

The rates have dropped to levels last observed in December.

Reason for decline in gold rates in Hyderabad

As India is a net importer of gold, the rates of the yellow metal depend on the international market, which is affected by various factors.

A key factor contributing to the decrease in gold rates internationally, affecting prices in India, is the US inflation data.

The hotter-than-expected US inflation data has led investors to lower their expectations for early Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Current yellow metal rates

Presently, gold rates are not only low in Hyderabad but also in various parts of India.

Following are the gold rates in some metro cities:

Cities Rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold (in rupees) Rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold (in rupees) Hyderabad 56900 62070 Chennai 57400 62840 Mumbai 56900 62070 Kolkata 56900 62070 New Delhi 57050 62220

The future trend of gold rates in Hyderabad and other cities hinges on various factors, including US Federal Reserve rate cuts, geopolitical stability, and domestic factors in India such as increased sales during the marriage season.