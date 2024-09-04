Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide following argument with daughter-in-law

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide on Monday, September 2 following an argument with her daughter-in-law.

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Krishaveni was residing along with her son and daughter-in-law at their house in Maharajgunj. According to the police, an argument ensued between Krishnaveni and her daughter-in-law over household chores.

The victim also informed her son about the quarrel.

Also Read Telangana govt declares holidays for Milad-un-Nabi, Ganesh Chaturthi

Speaking to Siasat.com, Abid Road police SHO G Raja Gopal Reddy said, “A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). On Monday evening, the woman was found unconscious at the house in Maharajgunj and was shifted to hospital where she died. We suspect she had consumed some poisonous substances after slipping into depression over the developments in the house.”