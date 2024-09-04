Telangana govt declares holidays for Milad-un-Nabi, Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared holidays for Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Chaturthi, both of which will be celebrated this month.

Milad-un-Nabi is observed on Rabi’ al-Awwal 12, while Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7.

Holidays for Milad-un-Nabi, Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana

According to the Telangana calendar, the government has declared holidays on September 7 and 16.

The holiday on September 7 is for Ganesh Chaturthi, and the holiday on September 16 is for Milad-un-Nabi.

However, although the Eid-e-Milad holiday is mentioned in the state calendar, it may change depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If the crescent is sighted today, Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on September 16; otherwise, it will fall on September 17.

On the other hand, while the holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana is on September 7, Ganesh Visarjan is scheduled to be held on September 17. In view of this, the Milad-un-Nabi procession, which is taken out annually in Hyderabad, has been postponed. This year, it will be held on September 19.

Hyderabad CP asks officials to prepare for festivals

In light of the upcoming festivals, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Srinivas Reddy on Monday asked officials to be prepared.

Officials from all departments of the police were instructed to practice habits such as punctuality, honesty, work ethics, prioritizing petitioners, showing sympathy and empathy towards the public, and improving the image of the police department.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Telangana will also announce holidays for Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Chaturthi.