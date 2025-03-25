Hyderabad woman dies by suicide; in-laws, husband booked

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police booked the mother-in-law, sister-in-law and husband of Taha Naaz, the 22-year-old woman who committed suicide after jumping from the Dabeerpura flyover, for abetment of suicide and harassment.

The police invoked Section 85 (Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty), Section 108 (Abetment of suicide) r/w 3(5) – (when a criminal act is done by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) against the husband Mirza Mouzam Ali, and his mother and sister.

The family members of Taha Naaz, who was married to Mouzam Ali and the couple have two children, alleged that the mother-in-law and sister-in-law were harassing Taha Naaz to vacate the first floor of the residential building and shift to the ground floor. The woman had recently shifted to the ground floor, but the harassment continued.

“On Monday evening, Mouzam Ali allegedly beat his wife and sent her out of the house. The woman called up her mother over the phone and informed her she was ending her life. Taha Naaz came to the Dabeerpura flyover and jumped from there, leading to her death,” said SHO Dabeerpura, D Nanu Naik.

The police are investigating the case. The body of Taha Naaz, after post-mortem examination, was handed over to the family members.