Hyderabad woman dies during child birth in US

Hyderbad: A tragic incident unfolded as Bindu Priya, a woman hailing from Hyderabad, India, tragically lost her life during childbirth in New Jersey, US.

Following this heartbreaking event, her husband, Anjani Srikar Bandla, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for repatriating her remains to India and organizing her funeral rites.

Expressing his grief, Srikar shared on the fundraising platform, “God gave a gift and took a life away.”

In a heartfelt plea, Srikar appealed for support, stating, “Hi, My name is Srikar, my wife died in childbirth unexpectedly. We have to transport her to India. If anyone can help in any way, it is greatly appreciated. It will be used for expediting and other funeral processions. Thank you very much.”

The GoFundMe page set up for the Hyderabad woman in US has garnered close to $40,000 towards the $60,000 target for her funeral expenses.The Indian community in the US and compassionate individuals who came across the GoFundMe page have rallied together, offering donations and condolences to Srikar and their newborn child.

The specific circumstances surrounding Bindu’s passing have not been disclosed.This tragic event sheds light on the concerning trend of rising maternal mortality rates in the US.

A study from August 2023 revealed a doubling of the risk of pregnancy and childbirth-related deaths between 1999 and 2019, affecting all racial and ethnic groups.

The Journal of the American Medical Association reported that maternal mortality rates more than doubled during this period, emphasizing the urgent need for improved maternal healthcare and support systems