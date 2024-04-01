Ayodhya joins cities with direct flights from Hyderabad Airport

Flights between the cities, commencing tomorrow, will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st April 2024 11:11 am IST
Hyderabad likely to join list of cities with two airports
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Ayodhya is set to join the list of Indian cities with direct flights from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The announcement was made on Sunday by Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

The flights between the cities, commencing tomorrow, will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

MS Education Academy

On his official handle, Kishan Reddy wrote, “I am glad to share that Hyderabad now gets direct flight connectivity to Ayodhya.

Thank you Hon’ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @JM_Scindia for accepting my request for starting a direct flight between Hyderabad and Ayodhya to make it convenient for pilgrims wishing to travel to Ayodhya.”

List of direct flights from Hyderabad airport to various cities

Following is a list of top destinations in India with direct flights from the city as per MakeMyTrip, a popular online travel company:

  1. Chennai
  2. Goa
  3. Bangalore
  4. Tirupati
  5. Vijayawada
  6. Mumbai
  7. Pune
  8. Rajahmundry
  9. Coimbatore
  10. Cochin
  11. Visakhapatnam
  12. Vadodara
  13. Delhi
  14. Ahmedabad
  15. Kolkata
Also Read
Hiked US visa fees for non-immigrant category effective from today

RGIA sees rise in passenger footfall

Hyderabad’s RGIA, offering direct flights not only to various other Indian cities but also to various countries, recorded a rise in monthly traffic in January 2024. In that month, 3,83,155 international and 17,97,754 domestic passengers traveled from the airport.

The airport saw around a 14 percent year-on-year increase in the month.

As more direct flights from Hyderabad Airport to other Indian cities and countries are likely to come up in the near future, the passenger footfall is expected to increase further.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st April 2024 11:11 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button