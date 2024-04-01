Ayodhya joins cities with direct flights from Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Ayodhya is set to join the list of Indian cities with direct flights from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The announcement was made on Sunday by Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

The flights between the cities, commencing tomorrow, will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

On his official handle, Kishan Reddy wrote, “I am glad to share that Hyderabad now gets direct flight connectivity to Ayodhya.

Thank you Hon’ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @JM_Scindia for accepting my request for starting a direct flight between Hyderabad and Ayodhya to make it convenient for pilgrims wishing to travel to Ayodhya.”

List of direct flights from Hyderabad airport to various cities

Following is a list of top destinations in India with direct flights from the city as per MakeMyTrip, a popular online travel company:

Chennai Goa Bangalore Tirupati Vijayawada Mumbai Pune Rajahmundry Coimbatore Cochin Visakhapatnam Vadodara Delhi Ahmedabad Kolkata

Hyderabad’s RGIA, offering direct flights not only to various other Indian cities but also to various countries, recorded a rise in monthly traffic in January 2024. In that month, 3,83,155 international and 17,97,754 domestic passengers traveled from the airport.

The airport saw around a 14 percent year-on-year increase in the month.

As more direct flights from Hyderabad Airport to other Indian cities and countries are likely to come up in the near future, the passenger footfall is expected to increase further.