Hyderabad: Woman duped of Rs 18L by fraudsters posing as customs officials

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police here on Saturday for duping a woman of Rs 18 lakhs in the pretext that they would get married.

The 50-year-old named Amuluonye Prince Felix had come to India in 2012 but decided to remain in the country even after his visa expired.

According to the police, on the basis of a complaint from the victim, a resident of SR Nagar, Felix posed himself as Varun Rao, a civil engineer from the USA on a Telugu matrimonial website.

The victim and ‘Varun’ soon became friends and exchanged numbers. One day, ‘Varun’ told the victim that he was sending gold ornaments, some US dollars and an expensive phone as a gift.

On June 1, the victim received a call from the customs department of the Delhi Airport asking her to collect her ‘parcel’.

However, in order to receive the ‘parcel’ she was asked to pay certain charges such as money laundering charges, income tax charges, anti-terrorist charges, GST etc.

The victim ended up paying Rs 18 lakhs to ‘customs officials’ in instalments.

However, the victim understood that she was duped and filed a police complaint. Felix was arrested on Saturday and three laptops, eight mobile phones, ten sim cards and two debit cards were also seized.