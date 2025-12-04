Hyderabad woman duped of Rs 3.38 lakh in fake marriage proposal

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad’s Saidabad area was recently duped of Rs 3,38,200 by a fraudster who promised to marry her.

The accused, identified as Hirad Ahmed, gained the victim’s trust through WhatsApp calls, messages, and video chats, claiming to be a doctor in the United Kingdom (UK). He manipulated the victim into opening two new bank accounts, taking two new SIM cards, and sending the passbooks and ATM cards to a fake “UK Affairs Office” in New Delhi.

Later, Ahmed and his associates sent fake visas and marriage-related documents to the victim and demanded money for processing. They repeatedly asked for payments of visa fees, late charges, luggage problems, hotel stays, flight issues, and medical emergencies.

In an advisory to the public, the Hyderabad police cautioned, do not trust marriage proposals received through social media, WhatsApp, or unknown online platforms; Never share bank details, passbooks, ATM cards, SIM cards, or personal documents with anyone you have met only online; Fraudsters may impersonate foreign professionals and government officials to demand money for visa, travel, or emergency charges.

The police further urged the public to always verify identities through official embassy or government websites before responding to such claims and to not transfer money based on emotional pressure, fake emergencies, or promises of marriage and property.

Avoid clicking on unknown links or replying to suspicious WhatsApp messages claiming to be from “foreign affairs” or “airport authorities.”