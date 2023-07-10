Hyderabad: Woman ends life in Kulsumpura after boyfriend refuses to marry her

Hyderabad: A girl died by suicide, overdosing on medicines, after her boyfriend refused to marry her after maintaining a physical relationship.

The 19-year-old girl lived with her family in Kulsumpura.

The girl was in a relationship with a man, Jahangir, whom she was earlier engaged to. However, due to personal issues, the families called off the engagement last year. Despite this, the two remained in contact.

“Jahangir continued to speak to the girl on the phone and meet her after convincing the girl that he would marry her at any cost. He reportedly visited the house of the victim during the night several times and sexually assaulted her,” said SHO Kulsumpura, T Ashok Kumar.

When the victim asked him about their marriage, Jahangir accused her of being in relationships with several other men and refused to marry her.

“She became depressed over the developments and Saturday consumed some tablets at her house. She was shifted to Osmania Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment, late in the night,” said the Kulsumpura police.

A case under Sections 376 (2) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was booked against Jahangir following which he was arrested.