Hyderabad: Woman falls prey to crypto fraud, loses Rs 91 lakh

Hyderabad: A woman from Jubilee Hills on Wednesday lost Rs 91 lakh to cyber crooks who hacked her cryptocurrency account and swindled the money.

The police said the woman was interested in digital trading, created an account on a digital trading platform known as “Binance” investing over Rs 91 lakh. Cybercrime officials said that a few days ago the victim learned that she lost the amount.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case. It is suspected that someone who was aware of the victim’s account may be the culprit. The case is being investigated.

In a similar case, a man was duped off of Rs 30 lakh as he fell prey to fraudsters who lured him to invest in cryptocurrency. The victim received a message asking to invest money into cryptocurrency, and to transfer the money into the given bank account.

The police said that believing the message, the victim transferred small amounts of money at regular intervals. However, after a while, the victim stopped receiving the benefits. Suspecting fraud, he filed a complaint.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.