Hyderabad woman falls victim to phone scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman from Hyderabad fell victim to a phone scam and lost over Rs 1 lakh to scamsters posing as officials from various government agencies.

“Victim, a 24-year-old female private employee from Hyderabad, received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the customs department inquiring about a package sent by her,” per a press release from Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department.

Following this, they forwarded the call to someone claiming to be from the Delhi Police, who told the victim that there was an arrest warrant under her name for several non-bailable offences in a highly confidential high-profile case under investigation, as per Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department.

“The fraudster told the victim that there was an asset seizure warrant in her name. After this, they passed the call to another person who claimed to be a CBI officer,” as per the release.

During the call, the victim was not allowed to consult any of her family members or well-wishers. The fraudsters told the victim she could not speak to anyone about this matter and threatened her family, as per the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department.

“The victim was terrified and followed every word the fraudster said, transferred Rs 1, 05,000 (one lakh five thousand only) and shared her Aadhaar card,” as per the release.

They said that these transfers were to validate the assets as per RBI regulations and to have them notarized. Suspecting something was wrong, the victim immediately filed an online complaint seeking help, as per Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department.

“If a call raises suspicions, individuals should end the call immediately and without any fear report near police station without engaging further. Beware of FedEx, BSNL and TRAI fraud calls,” the release said.

Scammers can employ psychological tactics to manipulate emotions and decision-making. Do not deposit money to unknown bank accounts believing false promises of unknown persons, as per Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department.

Law enforcement officials do not initiate contact through Skype calls and insist on a money transfer to clear the issues.

“In case they become victims of cybercrime, they are advised to report the same immediately by dialling the Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in. In case of any emergency of cybercrime, call or WhatsApp at 8712665171,” as per Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department.