Hyderabad woman files complaint against Blinkit over expired fish

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam alleged that she received expired fish from the food delivery app Blinkit on Tuesday, April 14.

In a video shared on social media, the woman, who identified herself as Aishwarya, said, “Today at 7 AM, I ordered fish and prepared the curry. When we had the curry, it was smelly.”

Upon checking the packet, the woman found that the fish had expired on April 7. Aishwarya also shared the expiry date on the packet.

A woman from Hyderabad's Mehdipatnam alleged that she received rotten fish from the food delivery app Blinkit on Tuesday, April 14.



In a video shared on social media, the woman who identified herself as Aishwarya said, "Today at 7 AM, I ordered fish and prepared the curry. When… pic.twitter.com/AFS5MMD8DF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 15, 2026

When she approached the Blinkit management, the authorities chided the staff for delivering the expired food item. “While the manager took the delivery agent to task, he did not apologise to us. They did not pay heed to our concern,” the woman alleged

Since the management did not act, Aishwarya approached the Mehdipatnam Police and filed a complaint.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mehdipatnam Detective Inspector N Ram Babu said, “The woman approached us stating that she purchased the fish for Rs 300. However, there were no samples of the fish since she consumed it.”

Ram Babu said the police did register a case in this regard.